Bawumia Unveils 4 Projects For GIS

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia , has on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, commissioned a 221-capacity hostel facility for the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Academy at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

He has also commissioned a 300-capacity lecture hall, a 280 capacity hostel for the training school, as well as a modern Drill Square for the GIS Academy at Assin Fosu

The projects are in fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo’s promise to revamp the Academy.

President Akufo-Addo pledged to revamp the structures of the school to upgrade it to an International Academy for the sub-region, when he reviewed the Graduation Parade of the 9th Cadet Intake on 25th October, 2017.

According to Dr. Bawumia, “Government has also procured 150 high performance vehicles to support the operations of the Ghana Immigration Service.”

He says “the revamping and upgrading of the Academy, as well as the provision of essential logistics for not just the Immigration Service but all other security agencies form part of a holistic national effort to improve upon their human capital and enhance their delivery and effectiveness.”

—Daily Guide