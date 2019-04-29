Gov't Up To The Challenge On The Impact Of Migration And Security—Bawumia

The Vice President also revealed government was in the final stages of procuring arms and ammunition for the Ghana Immigration Service to improve security.

“We are also going to equip them with specialized surveillance equipment to enable them meet the demands of the job on their hands,” he revealed.

Dr. Bawumiah explained government was determined to rid the country of all types of crimes and as a result has handed over 150 high performing vehicles to the Ghana Immigration Service.

“Many foreigners counterfeiting the country’s currencies have been arrested with the support of the GIS. Officers will no more go on operational duties with their private vehicles,” he said.

The Vice president also announced an increase in the IGF retention from 13 to 30 percent, an announcement that received tumultuous applause from his audience.

Dr. Bawumiah commissioned a 221-capacity hostel facility and a 300-capacity lecture hall for the immigration academy after the passing out ceremony. The training school, he says, has also been upgraded with a 280-capacity hostel.

The over 300 graduating officer cadets have been given professional and para military training, classroom and practical lessons in immigration laws, practices and procedures in intelligence gathering.

---Myjoyonline