New Regions Referenda: Temporary Staff Of EC To Be Paid

The Electoral Commission (EC) has revealed that the Ministry of Finance has finally released monies to them to be used to pay temporary staff whose services aided in the referenda for the creation of the 6 additional regions.

In line with that, the EC has assured the temporary staff who were recruited for the referenda that they will be paid their allowances before the close of next week.

The aggrieved staff have been agitating over the delay in payment of their allowances since the conclusion of the referenda for the creation of the additional regions some four months ago

Appearing before Parliament on Monday, April 29, 2019, Chairperson for the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensah, revealed that the Ministry of Finance has finally released the funds to be used to pay the recruited temporary staff.

“Well we have had just recently, I think on Thursday we were notified by the Ministry of Finance, they gave us a warrant indicating that they have released the money to us”.

“So we have just started processing it. As you are aware we have tried on several times in writing and verbally to request for the money for the temporary staff, we were only notified on Thursday in a letter from the Ministry that they had released the funds to us so immediately we started processing it. So we are hoping by the end of next week payment would have been made to the temporary staff”, the chairperson of the EC indicated.

Mrs. Jean Mensah further shared that the body is now at easy because the situation has been worrying them in the past couple of weeks especially when they have other activities coming up which will require the services of the temporary staff. She, therefore, assured that all the affected staff would be paid in the coming days.