Ghana Chamber Of Commerce Lauds B5 Plus Company

THE GHANA Chamber of Commerce has commended steel and iron manufacturing giant, B5 Plus for the immense socio-economic contributions it has made to Ghana over the years.

President of the Chamber, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso, was speaking when he toured B5 Plus factory at Kpone on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

The visit was to help the Chamber familiarize itself with the operations of B5 Plus, Ghana’s leading steel company.

According to him, “we are here to say a big thank you for his support to the Chamber and private sector.”

He praised the company also for the security measures it has put in place and its rapid adoption of technology, adding that “so we commend B5 Plus for such innovation and initiatives.”

B5 Plus is a member of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and according to Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso, has been supporting the growth of the Chamber.

The President also praised the company for paying its taxes and PAYE to Government, pays social security

He described the Chairman of B5 Plus, Mukesh Thakwani, as so down to earth and selfless.

He also amazed about B5 Plus’s subsidiary, the Delhi Public School International which he believes is giving quality education.

Mr Thakwani seized the opportunity to appeal to the Chamber and Government of Ghana on some challenges facing players within the steel industry.

About B5 Plus

B5 Plus Ghana Limited was established about 20 years ago with its corporate headquarters at Kpone near Tema, and was initially importing steel and iron from Cote d' Ivoire and South Africa but has grown to the stage where it now exports to other countries.

In November 2018, the Company supported the Ghanaian Government’s One District One Factory initiative with the establishment of an $80 million steel factory at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

B5 Plus Limited operates in all the 15 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nations.

The company's principal product is steel products which come in seven major categories: Mild Steel, High Tensile & Iron Rods, Galvanized Products, Stainless Steel, Marine & Mining, Roofing & Nails and Concrete & Fencing.

Its vision is to become the world’s steel industry benchmark through the excellence of its people, its innovative approach and overall conduct.

B5 Plus employs about 10,000 people in Ghana, numerous others across the West African subregion.