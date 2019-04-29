GNPC Gives Effiakuma Bridge, Artificial Turf

The projects include a bridge which connects Effiakuma to other communities and an ultra-modern artificial turf. The bridges which is 95 percent complete comes as great relief to locals who relied on an old dilapidated wooden structure to access the community’s cemetery, schools and other important places.

Mr. Eduah was accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency Hon. Joseph Cudjoe.

After the inspection tour, Dr. Eduah expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the projects and stressed the need for their timely completion.

The Foundation operates under three-key pillars being Environment and Social Amenities, Economic Empowerment and Education and Training, where under the Environment and Social Amenities alone which the sanitary facility falls, the Foundation has over 70 projects ongoing nationwide.

—Myjoyonline