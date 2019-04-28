NDC Women Organiser For UK-Ireland Louisa Nelson Has Died

Its a sad Sunday for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its Women Organiser for UK/Ireland branch, Louisa Nelson, is reported dead.

The incident happened Sunday morning April 28, 2019, after a short illness.

Tributes have since been pouring in on her Facebook timeline.

Read below some comments:

Mayah Brogya: Rest in peace Louisa Nelson….may our Good Lord be pleased with her soul.

Abraham Ferguson: May the Almighty keep your lovely soul till we meet again. Louisa Nelson

Mariam Firdaus Yaks: Rest well sister Louisa Nelson.

Yayra Koku: I sent her a message that I’m in town so when is she preparing banku and okro for me to come and eat. She asked me to come home. I couldn’t go.

She called me three days later and was not happy with me cos I couldn’t visit her. I promised to go and see her just last week but still couldn’t make it. Just yesterday evening I was thinking about how to call her and explain myself. Only for me to hear the bad news that Louisa Nelson is no more.

I still can’t believe Louisa is no more. Such a loving and hardworking woman. UK/Ireland branch of the NDC has lost a great person. May your gentle soul rest in peace, my senior sister.