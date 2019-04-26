MP Place GH¢10,000 For Best Teacher

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central in the Greater Accra Region, Ebenezer Nartey, has instituted an award scheme for teachers in his constituency.

The best teacher is expected to receive an amount of GH₵10,000 at the end of the academic year.

The second best teacher would also receive GH₵7,000 and the third best teacher would be given GH₵5,000.

In addition, the best teachers in the various circuits in the constituency would be given GH₵2,000 as their prize.

The Ablekuma Central MP launched the award scheme a fortnight ago and also hosted all public school teachers in his constituency to a dinner dance.

He used the occasion to also reward outstanding circuit supervisors and retiring head teachers in the constituency.

The circuit supervisors were given laptops while retiring head teachers received double-deck refrigerators and freezers all at the cost of GH₵126,000.

Speaking at the event, the Ablekuma Central MP, said he would institute the award scheme to motivate teachers in the public basic schools in the constituency to give off their best.

He said since he became an MP about two years ago, he has given topmost priority to education in his constituency because the level of education in the constituency is not encouraging at all.

According to the MP, he has been organizing mock exams for all Form 3 students in public schools in his constituency to prepare them for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He said he has also giving scholarships to students who score between aggregates 6 and 10 while all students who gain admission into senior high schools in the constituency would be given provisions and pocket money at the beginning of each term.

“I have decided to wall public schools in the constituency to provide security for the students and teachers, as well as help the students to always stay in school,” he said, stressing that he has provided Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centres and libraries for some of the schools in the constituency.

