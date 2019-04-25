Tipper Truck Injures 2 Teenagers

A tipper truck has crashed into a building where two teenagers were asleep.

The two teenagers, Charity Yeboah and Janet Jackson, who were sleeping in the building at the time of the accident were rushed to the Swedru Government Hospital for treatment.

Chief Inspector Sampson Boamah, the station officer at the Swedru Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service advised heavy-duty vehicle drivers to stop using the Assissim road in the Swedru area and rather use the main road through Chapel Square to prevent future accidents.

—Graphic.com