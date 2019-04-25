TEN FPSO Atta Mills Shutdown

The statement says:

The operator of TEN (Tweneboa, Ntomme and Enyenra) Partners, in consultation with the Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Energy and the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), have agreed to shutdown TEN FPSO, Professor John Evans Attah Mills (JEAM).

The shutdown began on Monday 22nd April 2019 and described as a planned routine shutdown which ends on Thursday 2nd May.

However, oil production at its other field Jubilee is ongoing.

It assured that there would be no disruption in gas supply to the Ghana National Gas Company as the free gas from the Jubilee Fields remains available to GNGC to support Ghana’s power generation plants.

This routine shutdown is intended to enable the completion of outstanding work scopes from the project phase.

In addition, Tullow Ghana Limited, will carry out essential maintenance works, consistent with the facility’s design specification, to ensure ongoing reliability of the production process.

The shutdown is projected to last approximately two weeks and has been adequately planned to avoid any interruption of gas supply to the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).

The TEN Partners appreciate the collaboration with various agencies and the Government of Ghana to ensure that this important scope of work is carried out successfully.

TEN Partners

(Tullow Ghana Limited, Kosmos Energy, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Anadarko Petroleum and PetroSA).