Kwame Sefa Kayi Gives 3 Incubators To Tamale Hospital

Peace Fm's Kwame Sefa Kayi, Chief Executive Officer of the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, has donated three incubators to the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The three incubators presented to the hospital by the Accra-based radio presenter, cost $30,000.

The Foundation also presented nine incubators to hospitals in the Upper East and Upper West Regions.

In all about 30 more incubators are expected to be donated across the country under its Project ‘100.’

The intervention has been designed as a support facility to promote child survival and development in Ghana.

UNICEF Ghana data shows that an estimated 140,000 premature babies are born in Ghana every year.

However, over 8,000 of these babies die before reaching a month old due to inadequate medical equipment at health facilities.

The Foundation’s project 100 therefore took off in 2014 with the goal of raising funds to purchase a total of 100 incubators for health facilities across the country.

It aim is to reduce the mortality rate of children born prematurely.

Speaking to DGN Online, Kwame Sefa Kayi says the donation was a way of giving back to society by supporting health facilities in caring for the next generation.

