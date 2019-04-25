Families Of Takoradi Kidnapped Girls To Sue Daily Guide Over False Reportage

“We are going to sue Daily Guide. We are going to take them to court because they can't do anything like that to let the people collapse and the family collapse… we will take them to court. Mark my words; we will take them to court.”

A spokesperson for the families, Michael Hayford Grant, in an interview on Eyewitness News said the false reportage by the newspaper toyed with the families’ emotions.

The Police Service dismissed the Daily Guide’s report saying it “cannot be confirmed by the Police."

When the Daily Guide report first came out, Alexander Kuranchie, the father of one of the missing girls said he had been making calls to security agencies for clarity on the matter but got no response.

“I have been calling the CID boss and a friend of mine at BNI [Bureau of National Investigations]. They tell me they are still working on it and that very soon I will hear good news so I shouldn't worry but it is not as easy as people see it,” he said to Citi News.

Before the rescue reports from the Daily Guide, the families of the three girls served notice they will on May 2, 2019, storm the Police CID headquarters to demand proof that the girls are alive.