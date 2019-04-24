Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
24.04.2019

Dailyview Gh
Full list of winners at 2019 Ghana National Herbal Awards

There were lots of cheers and tears at the 2019 edition of the Ghana National Herbal Awards which came off at the Miklin Hotel Kumasi on Monday.

The Awards was aimed for the production of unique products and efficient services delivery. It also seeks to place emphasis on these individuals’ impeccable results through commitment to business growth, professional excellence, and community service.

Below is the full list of winners of the Ghana National Herbal Awards:

Honorary Awards, Akobam, Ntafuo Nku

Best herbal clinics and Hospitals in Ghana

  • Dr Mensah herbal clinic
  • Givers scientific herbal clinic
  • Dank Natural healthcare complex
  • Dr Amponsah Herbal hospital
  • Greenfield scientific herbal clinic
  • Dr forkuo Herbal Clinic
  • Mansoa herbal clinic

Best herbal clinic for hepatitis B cure /power specialist herbal clinic

Best Herbal Malaria – Time Herbal mixture

Best Herbal Waist Pains – GPC Mixture

Best Std’s Herbal Medicine – Gifas Mixture

Best Kooko Herbal Medicine – Givers Koo Mixture and Capsules

Best Herbal Ulcer – Dank Ulcer Mixture

Best Herbal Advertiser – Time Herbal Mixture

Best Herbal Prostate – GPC Mixture

Best Man Capsules – Givers Man Capsules

Best Herbal Soap – Joy Herbal Soap

Best Herbal Package – Gifas Mixture

Discovery alcoholic bitters – Adonko 123,Adonko Atadwe Ginger,Joy Twedie Ginger

Best herbal Alcoholic Bitters– Adonko bitters, Joy Dadi bitters,Happy Man Bitters,Nana Takyi Bitters

Best herbal stroke /Dr mensah herbal clinic,Dr Edu Herbal Clinic

Best herbal ointment /Daud ointment, Fine fine ointment, joy ointment

