Full list of winners at 2019 Ghana National Herbal Awards
There were lots of cheers and tears at the 2019 edition of the Ghana National Herbal Awards which came off at the Miklin Hotel Kumasi on Monday.
The Awards was aimed for the production of unique products and efficient services delivery. It also seeks to place emphasis on these individuals’ impeccable results through commitment to business growth, professional excellence, and community service.
Below is the full list of winners of the Ghana National Herbal Awards:
Honorary Awards, Akobam, Ntafuo Nku
Best herbal clinics and Hospitals in Ghana
Dr Mensah herbal clinic
Givers scientific herbal clinic
Dank Natural healthcare complex
Dr Amponsah Herbal hospital
Greenfield scientific herbal clinic
Dr forkuo Herbal Clinic
Mansoa herbal clinic
Best herbal clinic for hepatitis B cure /power specialist herbal clinic
Best Herbal Malaria – Time Herbal mixture
Best Herbal Waist Pains – GPC Mixture
Best Std’s Herbal Medicine – Gifas Mixture
Best Kooko Herbal Medicine – Givers Koo Mixture and Capsules
Best Herbal Ulcer – Dank Ulcer Mixture
Best Herbal Advertiser – Time Herbal Mixture
Best Herbal Prostate – GPC Mixture
Best Man Capsules – Givers Man Capsules
Best Herbal Soap – Joy Herbal Soap
Best Herbal Package – Gifas Mixture
Discovery alcoholic bitters – Adonko 123,Adonko Atadwe Ginger,Joy Twedie Ginger
Best herbal Alcoholic Bitters– Adonko bitters, Joy Dadi bitters,Happy Man Bitters,Nana Takyi Bitters
Best herbal stroke /Dr mensah herbal clinic,Dr Edu Herbal Clinic
Best herbal ointment /Daud ointment, Fine fine ointment, joy ointment