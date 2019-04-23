Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi: "Otumfuo Asantehene Is A Great Asset To The World"

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Hon.Andy Appiah Kubi has hailed the overlord of the Ashanti kingdom, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on his achievements since ascending to the highest throne of the Ashanti land some two(2) decades ago.

The Deputy Railways Development Minister said Otumfuo is a great asset and a strong pillar to the developmental agenda of Ghana and the world at large thanks to the many visionary initiatives he has embarked on over the years.

Adducing reasons to this pronouncement in a telephone interview with a local radio station as monitored by Modernghana.com, the revered lawmaker said the efforts of His Royal Majesty in ensuring peace and stability before and after elections in Ghana and some African countries cannot be underestimated.

In his own words, Hon Andy said, " Otumfuo Osei Tutu II does not talk problems, he finds permanent and lasting solutions, the overlord has not only helped solved several land and chieftancy disputes in the Asante Kingdom, but has contributed immensely in finding lasting solution to political differences between some of the past and present presidents of Ghana. He was engaged in resolving the socio-political and chieftancy disputes among the Dagbon (Andani & Abudu) in the northern part of Ghana".

Touching on some social intervention programs that Otumfuo has instituted, the First National Youth Organizer of the ruling NPP said, "The Asantehene introduced the Otumfuo Educational Fund and the Health Fund which has been a blessing to many not even those in the Ashanti region alone but the whole of Ghana".

"The impact of the Serwaa Ampem AIDs Foundation for children under the leadership of his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu to help children who have become victims of the HIV/AIDs pandemic cannot be overlooked", the Deputy Minister added.

The Otumfuo Educational Fund was set up to generate resources, as an effort to provide opportunities for quality Primary, Secondary, Tertiary and Vocational Education not only in his Ashanti Kingdom but also in Ghana generally.

Since its inception, the Otumfuo Educational Fund has benefited over 5000 students at various levels of education.

The Health Fund was also established to pursue a basic health care plan whose laudable objectives included financial and material support for the reduction of maternal and infant mortality, glaucoma and other eye diseases, Buruli Ulcer (which has become the bane of many rural dwellers in the Country), as well as the eradication of Guinea Worm disease.

The astute lawyer who in the interview seemed to have in depth insight into the activities of the Asantehene added that on the world stage too, "Since his ascension to the throne, Otumfuo has been the official guest of many world dignitaries including, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, Queen Beatrix of Holland, Mr James D. Wolfensohn, Former President of the World Bank, His Excellency Busumuru Kofi Annan(of blessed memory), Former U. N. Secretary-General, Former President Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, Mr. Nelson Mandela(of blessed memory), Mr. Don McKinnon, Commonwealth Secretary-General, the President of Ethiopia, the Archbishop of Canterbury, President Alhaji Tejan Kabbah of Sierra Leone, President Muammar Al Qathafi of Libya(deceased), King Mohammed VI of Morocco, and Former President Horst Kholer of Germany". "In fact, Otumfuo is a real asset and a true blessing to the world", Hon.Andy Appiah Kubi remarked.

Otumfuo climaxed his 20th anniversary celebrations on Sunday with a grand durbar at Manhyia.

The event which was under the theme: “Deepening Our Cultural Heritage through Socio-Economic Development”, saw some selected people shake hands with Otumfuo, who sat in state and adorned in rich Kente cloth with gold ornaments.

The Vice-President of Suriname, Ashwin Adhin, was the special guest of honour.

President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca and Vice-President Dr. Bawumia and his Samira were in attendance.

Former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, as well as former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, were also present at the grand durbar to add colour to the occasion.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Oquaye, Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, the IGP David Asante-Apeatu, service commanders, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, the clergy and people from all walks of life were there.

The Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama, the Overlord of the Anlo State, Torgbi Sri and other respected traditional leaders from Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa, just to mention a few, were present.

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay and his wife, Gina Blay, Ghana's Ambassador to Germany and Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, aka Napo, MP for Manhyia South, attended the event.

Also present were the Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu III and Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of Asantehene.