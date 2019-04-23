Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23.04.2019 Morocco

Morocco Arrested 6 IS-Linked Jihadist Suspects

AFP
Africa An initial group of six suspects were
APR 23, 2019 MOROCCO
An initial group of six suspects were

Moroccan authorities said Tuesday they had arrested seven suspected jihadists with links to the Islamic State group.

An initial group of six suspects, aged between 22 and 28, were "supporters" of IS and suspected of planning "terrorist acts", the central bureau of investigations said in a statement.

They were arrested in the coastal town of Sale, near Rabat, in a raid led by the bureau's anti-terrorism squad.

Electronic devices, bladed weapons and "extremist" documents, were found during the raid, it said.

Investigators later said a seventh person had been arrested in the Western Sahara town of Dakhla on suspicion of links with the Sale detainees.

Morocco has been spared large-scale jihadist attacks since a 2011 bombing in Marrakesh's famed Jamaa El Fna Square that killed 17 people, mainly European tourists.

But authorities regularly announce they have dismantled IS cells.

Suspected jihadists are to go on trial in Sale next week for the murder of two Scandinavian women in Morocco's High Atlas mountains last December.

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

3 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line