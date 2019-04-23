Prestea/Huni-Valley MP Dines With Over 500 Widows In Bogoso

The Member of Parliament for Prestea/Huni-Valley Constituency and Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi treated some widows in her constituency to some good meals and drinks as part of the Easter celebration.

The event which has become an annual affair brought together over 500 widows across the length and breadth of the constituency on Monday April 22 at Bogoso for merrymaking.

The elated and enthusiastic widows received a half piece of cloth each after they were served with food, drinks and old time music to foster unity and peaceful co-existence.

The widows were educated on cervical cancer and screened for high blood pressure and related diseases .

Addressing the gathering on behalf of the Member of Parliament, Mr. Mozart Kweku Owuh, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area noted several activities and projects the MP has undertaken in the constituency.

This, according to him, includes the provision of an Incubator and expansion works at the children ward of the Prestea govt hospital, introduction of the Obaapa Micro Loan Scheme, free health screening and registration of Health insurance.

He noted that, the MP would continue to pursue the interest of the vulnerable to improve their well-being through any form of assistance that she can offer.

The MCE advised the widows not to be discouraged in their predicaments but rather organise themselves into women groups to enable them get financial support to do business in order to support themselves.

He assured the widows the Assembly will work hand in hand with the MP to prioritise their needs and offer more assistance to them.

Mr. Owuh took the opportunity to wish the widows a blessed Easter and further appealed to them to continue to support Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi to continue to initiate more developmental projects in the constituency.

Most of the widows who spoke to ModernGhana expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi for such a humanitarian gesture and prayed that she deepens her love and care for them in years to come.

The event was graced by the constituency chairman of the NPP, Mr. Abbeam Danso, constituency executives, chiefs and elders of the community.

Constituency Chairman, Mr. Abbeam Danso presenting a cloth to a widow

Mr. Mozart Kweku Owuh (MCE) addressing the gathering

A Widow having her BP checked

A section of the Widows