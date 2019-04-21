Nigerian Jailed 7years And Deportation For Raping 12year-Old-Girl

A 33-year-old Nigerian, Obinna Mba, who raped a 12-year-old girl at Nungua, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

This was after the court found him guilty on the charge of defilement at the end of the trial.

The court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah Doko, ordered the deportation of Mba to Nigeria after he had served his sentence.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, narrated that the complainant is the mother of the victim. The victim, mother and Mba resided in the same vicinity at Nungua in Accra.

DSP Boafo said in August, last year, Mba's sister sent the victim to collect some sacks at her shop.

On reaching the shop, she met Mba, who lured her into the shop and had sex with her. After the act, Mba warned the victim not to disclose the act to anyone else she would die.

The prosecution said due to fear the victim kept the ordeal to herself.

However, Mba became so close to the victim afterwards and her mother became suspicious of their relationship.

When the victim's mother questioned her over the said relationship, the victim let the cat out of the bag and a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit, Nungua.

The complainant was issued with a medical form to seek medical attention for the victim and based on the report, the police arrested Mba.