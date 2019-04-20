Eliplim Akurugu Pledges Women And Youth Empowerment

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Hopeful of Dome Kwabenya constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mrs. Eliplim Akurugu, has promised to empower unemployed youth and women in the constituency if elected.

She said such people would be well trained and given take-off grants to make them earn for their upkeep and families.

She said as a businesswoman, her aspiration to be an MP was informed by her passion for the youth development and capacity building.

Speaking in an interview during the celebration of her birthday with some aggrieved NDC faithful in Accra, Mrs. Akurugu said she would ensure the less privileged in the society enjoy the dividends of democracy, which they had been demands for a long time.

She also lamented the ‘Ill-treatment’ meted out to NDC party agents in the constituency during and after elections, insisting that such acts won’t be tolerant when she is elected as the parliamentary candidate.

Mrs. Akurugu told attendees at the party that she will create a committee with the constituency women’s wing to provide food and snacks to NDC agents in order not to be given contaminated/poisoned food from ill-motive people, especially the NPP during the 2020 elections.

She also added that the agents would be paid ahead to motivate them as they work during the general elections in 2020.

Mrs. Akurugu revealed that a research work she engaged professionals to do in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency indicated that the NPP wins by intimidating electorates perceived to be NDC loyalists. They also bus people into the area to vote.

She further hinted the party has the chance to win the Parliamentary seat and maximize the Presidential votes if she wins to become the NDC Parliamentary Candidate at the Dome-Kwabenya.

She was optimistic of snatching the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo and her ruling NPP because all the development projects in the constituency both completed and yet to complete were done in the NDC administration.

The Parliamentary Hopeful of Dome Kwabenya constituency mentioned asphalted roads, a new community Senior High School among other projects in the area constructed by the erstwhile President John Mahama administration.