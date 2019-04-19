Bawumia's Easter Message: Live In Harmony Regardless Of Our Religious, Political Difference

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that Ghanaians need to live in harmony regardless of one's religious or political affiliation to ensure sustainable development.

Alhaji Bawumia made this remark in a Facebook post when he felicitated with his Christian compatriots on the commemoration of Easter festivities.

He and his family wished Christians well and encouraged them to pray for Ghana.

"My family and I wish our Christian brothers and sisters a happy Easter.

"As you commemorate this special festivity which marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, we encourage all to continue to pray for the country, live in harmony with one another and do our best to help make Ghana the cherished land we all wish to live in," he said.

He also wished all Ghanaians fruitful holidays and prayed for the blessing of God for mother Ghana.

"We wish everyone happy holidays. May God bless our homeland Ghana," Vice president Bawumia concluded.