Bechem Rural Technology Facility’s Manger Urges Parents To Give Their Wards Vocational And Technical Education

About 10 people who have completed three – year apprenticeship programme in welding and fabrication works and graduated from the Rural Technology Facility Bechen have been given start-up kits to establish their businesses.

In a short but impressive opening remarks, Mr Alex Ampofo, the Manager in charge of Rural Technology Facility Bechen thanked successive governments and present government for putting in place measures to establish the facility to train residents in the Municipality and beyond on welding and fabrication works and informed parents to send their wards to the facility to make the children acquire practical skills which could help them to set up businesses.

He stressed that the facility has production and training sections and explained that the production section seeks to manufacture and repair machines, offers technical support services to stakeholders who seek the services of the facility whilst the training section trains rural master craft person and technical students.

On the importance of vocation and technical education, he said it gives students practical skills and knowledge which could help them to establish their own shops and employ other people to minimize unemployment issues confronting the nation.

The MCE for Tano South Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi thanked management of Bechem Rural Technology facility for imparting their practical skills and knowledge to granduants and urged them to take care of the equipment and urged them to use the equipment for its intended purposes. He said the failure on the part of MP to attend the programme is that, he has attended such equally important programme with His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo at Ahafo Regional Capital and informed beneficiaries that Presidents of the Republic of Ghana would pay a one – day working visit to the Municipality to interact with residents to find out the needed priorities of the Municipality and urged them to come in their number when the time comes.

Since items and equipment were given to graduands and people living with disability, the MCE said government has recognized that people living with disability play major role toward Ghana’s development and for that matter, government has increased the disability’s share of the District Assembly Common Fund from two percent (2%) to three percent (3%).

He said management of Tano South Municipal Assembly had meeting with executives of Tano South branch of Ghana Federation of People Living with Disability and at the end of discussion, the two parties agreed to use the disability’s share of the common fund to procure items for beneficiaries of the scheme and explained that it is against this background that this programme has been held to also make office of Social Welfare and Community Development present start – up kits to some physically challenged people in the Municipality and advised parents whose children have low retentive memory should send them to Beechen Rural Technology Facility to enable them acquire vocational skills and used the occasion to catalogue some the achievements of government.

The program which held at the forecourt of Bechem Community Centre saw dignitaries like Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi, the MCE for Tano South, Hon. Ernest Kwarteng, the MCE for Tano North, Hon. Andrews Adjei Yeboah, the former MP for Tano South Constituency, Tano South branch of some New Patriotic Party’s executives and some head of department.