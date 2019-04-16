Akufo-Addo Ends Bono East Tour With A Promise

President Akufo-Addo has ended his tour of the Bono East Region with a reiteration that he would ensure equal distribution of infrastructure in the newly created regions.

Such developments would not be concentrated in the capitals of the newly created regions, he said during an interdenominational church service at Atebubu at the start of his two-day visit to the new region.

“There is going to be equitable distribution of regional infrastructure in every region. You, in Atebubu, will also receive your fair share of the infrastructure,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo added that “even though it has taken decades for the Bono East Region to be created, we believe that God's time is the best, and God ordained it to be that it should be during Akufo-Addo's time, as president that this region is created.”

The building housing the Regional Coordinating Council, he disclosed, would be sited in Techiman, the capital of the region.

The president paid a courtesy call on the Amantinhene, Nana Owusu Acheaw Obrempong II, Atebubuhene; Yejimanhene, Nana Pemapem Yaw Kabrese V and Sheikh Khalifa Ahmad Abulfaid Abdulai Maikano Jallo of the Tijanniyya Muslim sect.

The president commissioned a National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office at Atebubu and a newly constructed female ward at the Atebubu Government Hospital.

At Techiman, the Paramount Chief of the Techiman Traditional Area, Nana Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, expressed the gratitude of the people of Techiman, Kintampo, Nkoranza, Atebubu, Amantin, Yeji and Abease to the president for the creation of the new region.

He said the chiefs and people of the aforementioned areas have always yearned for a region, something which President Akufo-Addo has made possible.

“The Constitution of Ghana gives a sitting president only four years for his first term. As we go to the polls again next year, what should we do for Nana Akufo-Addo?” he asked the gathering rhetorically.

Continuing, he said, “If you say we should show him our appreciation next year, let us do so. However, I don't want you to go and disgrace me.”

He disclosed this during a durbar held to mark the visit of the president to Techiman.

The president presented eight new vehicles, comprising three Nissan Patrols and five pick-ups to the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council.

—Daily Guide