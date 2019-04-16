Dead Soldier’s Baby Not Found

The late Staff Sergeant Arthur Jabez

The child belonging to the military couple who got drowned Sunday April 14 downpour is still not found.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are making frantic efforts to locate the whereabout of the child who was with the parents in the car when the incident occurred at Adje-Kojo in the Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Confirming the incidence, George Awusi, the Public Relation Officer (PRO), NADMO noted that they cannot conclude the child is dead since they are yet to find the body.

According to information available to DGN Online the victims were traveling from Community 7 in Tema where they attended a friends funeral and they were on their way to Accra when they had the accident on the motorway.

Speaking in an interview with the DGN Online, Dr. Richard Anthony, Medical Director of the Tema General hospital explained that 11 civilians who were on-board the military pick-up were brought to his outfit for medical attention.

According to him, two of them sustained minor injuries on their forehead and leg.

The rest he indicated were treated and discharged.

Four persons were said to have been retrieved from the gutters around Adjei-Kojo along the Tema-Accra motorway after the accident occurred.

A military couple, Staff Sergeant Arthur Jabez and Warrant Officer (W.O) Sarah Kuadzi, were on a military pickup which was involved in the accident at Ashiaman during the rains on Sunday night.

Meanhwile, a total of seven persons have been confirmed dead by NADMO as a result of the about three-hour downpour.

The bodies were retrieved at Adjei Kojo in Ashaiman and another one at Odawna in Accra.

—Daily Guide