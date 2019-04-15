13-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Ashaiman

A13-year-old boy believed to have drowned on Sunday has been discovered at Ashaiman. Traditional rites were performed by the Ashaiman Divisional Council before the body was removed from the water.

The assemblywoman for the area, Evelyn Aikins, called the Ashaiman chief to perform the customary rites.

The boy together with five of his friends went swimming yesterday at the Dam site at Ashaiman Lebanon when he with five other friends when he drowned.

He drowned a few hours before the Sunday downpour which has claimed at least five lives .

One of the deceased’s friends only reported that he was missing the next dadayy because they were scared.

“There was no one at home at the time and were also scared,” he told Citi News.

Francis Baidoo, the zonal director of the National Disaster Management Organisation at Ashaiman, said his outfit would ensure the body was removed.

NADMO was on an assessment of the area after the Sunday evening rainfall when it got to the scene.

“From here we will make sure the body is taken. We’ll make sure the environmental people will also spray the place to keep the place very safe for other people to live around.”

–citinewsroom