Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards 2019 Launched

Instinct Wave has launched the 9th edition of the prestigious Ghana Information & Technology Awards (GITTA).

The awards ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on 28th June 2019.

2019 GITTA will reward and recognize not only the products and diverse innovations that keep the ICT & Telecom sector thriving but also the companies and people who make the industry great.

The awards scheme is open to all players and stakeholders in the ICT ecosystem.

GITTA is the most celebrated ICT awards which has grown to be the ‘Oscars’ of the ICT and Telecom industry attracting the crème de la crème and top decision makers in the sector.

According to Instinct Wave CEO, Mr Akin Naphtal, the awards has grown over the years, in participation and prestige; setting the highest industry standard for honouring organizations and individuals in the Telecom & ICT sector within Ghana and beyond.

He added that the awards has become the benchmark for outstanding performances in the industry and a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality and innovation.

“We are proud to have promoted success stories, technology advancement and disruption in one of the most dynamic business sectors in Ghana in the last nine years,” he noted.

According to him, they have provided another platform to recognise government institutions that have embraced digitization and created disruptive technologies for effective service delivery in the Public sector.

"Fintech players, Smart City innovation and disruptive technologies cutting across every business sector will also be recognized. And most importantly, the selection process will be more rigorous and competitive," he stressed.

Mr Naphtal expressed his excitement that the 9thGhana Information technology Award will be in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications.

Speaking on the strategic partnership, CEO of the Telecoms Chamber Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey said, "this move will strengthen the symbiotic relationship between the mobile industry and the wider ICT ecosystem."

The awards night provides an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders to network, entertain clients, and reinforce relationships with partners and reward staff with exceptional performance.

