Bole District is the highest in Teenage Pregnancy in the Savanna Region- says DCE

Madam Veronica Alele Heming - District Chief Executive for Bole

The District Chief Executive for Bole, Madam Veronica Alele Heming has disclosed that the Bole District recorded the highest in teenage pregnancy in the Savannah region and pleaded on all stakeholders to help safeguard the situation.

The DCE said this an ordinary general meeting of the Bole District Assembly today Thursday 11th of April, 2019 attended by all Assembly members, Officials of the Bole District Assembly, Chiefs, Security Heads, Heads of Departments and key stakeholders.

Madam Veronica Alele Heming toughted some achievements made by government including the creation of the Savannah region, passing of the Right to Information Bill and

continuation of projects such as the Free Senior High School,

1 Village 1 Dam, 1 District 1 warehouse. She mentioned many developmental projects in the Bole District in the field of Education, Security, Agriculture, Environment and Sanitation among others.

Going forward, Madam Veronica Alele Heming said projects such as Phase 2 of Mankuma-Kinasibi road, Bole Dam (Pompigbon), Bole Slaughter house, Construction of market Stalls at Jama, Spot improvement of Mankuma -Konjuma feeder road (9.60km) and Extension of culvert at Seripe-Dakrupe will be looked at this year.

The Presiding Member (PM) of the Assembly Hon Abu Sumani Thompson used the opportunity to commend Assembly members for honouring the meeting and also deliberated on some achievements of the Bole District Assembly and central government.

The Bole District National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director Mr Sulemana Kipo briefed the house on disasters explaining the six forms of disasters namely; Agricultural diseases, Damaging winds, Drought and water shortage, Earthquake, Emergency diseases, Extreme heat, Floods and Flash floods.

He mentioned that, the Bole District recorded about 1,514 cases of disasters mentioning the Dakurupe/Kabilma Yukamba bridge disaster which killed three people.

He said that since 2014 up to date, his office has not received any relief items and that has been a worry for the district, but however pleaded with the Aseembly members to report any disaster case to his office within 72 hours, for him to be able to tell his superiors at the regional level.

Mahama Haruna

Nkilgi 103.7Fm, Bole (Savannah Region)