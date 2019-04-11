Akufo-Addo Presents $20M To Western North Region

President Akufo-Addo met with the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, who praised the President as being “courageous” and a “promise keeper” for his government’s creation of a new region there.

The Chief also thanked Akufo-Addo for a $20 million presentation to spearhead the creation of the region. “That is why we need not put undue pressure on you. We need to allow you to carefully nurture our region for us. Because you gave us the region, you can best develop it for us. All that is required, we know you will provide.”

He continued: “In fact, we had presumed that it will delay, but, due to your ever-prepared disposition, you announced their appointment soon enough for us. You have appointed our most preferred candidate. On Aboagye-Gyedu, Mr. President, I know little of, but the Anhwiaso Manhene can vouch for him. But Alex Tetteh (Deputy Western North Region Minister) is a man after my own heart.”

It took the appeals of 44 successive chiefs and their people in the enclave to be able to call a region their own, the Sefwi Wiawso Chief said. During a campaign stop Nana Akufo-Addo made in the region in 2016 before he came into power, they proposed the idea to the then-NPP flagbearer.

“You indicated that if we voted for you, you will ensure that our request for the Western North region is granted,” Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II said.

When Akufo-Addo came into power, he fulfilled their request.

As Akufo-Addo left the ceremony, he presented three Nissan Patrol vehicles and five pickup trucks, intended to be used by the Western North Regional Coordinating Council.

