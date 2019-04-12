Bawumia Off To USA

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday April 10 left Ghana for the United States of America.

A statement from his office said the Vice President left for the US because he is the keynote speaker at a forum and a summit at the Columbia and Chicago Universities respectively.

“Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the keynote Speaker at Columbia University's Annual Economic Forum in New York City, New York and at Chicago University's Booth Business School's 2019 Emerging Market Summit in Chicago, Illinois,” the statement signed by Frank Agyei-Twum, Director of Communications, Office of the Vice President stated.

During his stay in the USA, the Vice President Bawumia according to the statement will also travel to Dallas, Texas to interact with the Ghanaian Community and brief them on events back home.

He is expected to return to Ghana on Tuesday, 16th April 2019.

–citinewsroom