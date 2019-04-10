NPP Ajumako Constituency Inauguration Executive Members

The NPP party in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Consistency has inaugurated over 200 executive members to lead the youth, women’s and the Nasara wings of the party.

The executives were picked from the nine (9) zones of the party in the constituency.

About 50 women were picked to coordinate the activities of the women, 70 executives for the youth wing whilst, about 84 people were also elected and tasked to manage the activities of the Nasara wing of the party.

Earlier before the inauguration the Regional Chairman of the party in the Central Region, Mr. Robert Kutin Jnr expressed regret at individuals, hoping to contest for parliamentary seat but backbiting incumbent candidates to make them unpopular thus, appealed to them to refrain from such attitude and exercise patience for nominations to be open first for the exercise.

He emphasized that the time to test the waters was yet to come hence, what the party needs now was unity amongst its members for victory 2020.

Some Regional Executives who graced the occasion with their presence were the Regional Women Organiser, Charlotte Antwi, Regional Secretary, Mr. Tekyi Mensah, and Nasara Co-ordinator, Alhaji Bubak.

The rest were Deputy Regional Organizer, Mr. Robert Sarfo.

By Raymond Kwofie