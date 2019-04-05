Canadian NGOs Announces 4.8million Dollar Support For Women’s Rights Groups

Dr. Cameron

Global Affairs Canada and Plan International Canada have announced a Women's Voice and Leadership initiative that aims to deepen the capacity of women's rights organizations in Ghana.

The focus of the initiative is to promote the protection of women's and girls' rights, empower them in their communities and advance gender equality in Ghana.

The five year 4.8 million Canadian dollar or its equivalent of Ghc 18.8 million initiative, DGN Online gathered, will be implemented by Plan International Canada and Plan International Ghana.

It will support up to 24 small and medium-sized local women rights organizations to better advocate for changes in policies and legislation that negatively impact women and their rights and to deliver services to advance gender equality.

In addition, up to 65 local women's organizations will benefit from smaller grants designed to support innovative approaches that will create lasting contributions for women and girls and respond to emerging issues, such as challenging harmful and discriminatory practices and social norms.

The initiative will also support two national women's rights networks — WiLDAF and NETRIGHT — to enhance their collective voice to advocate for Ghanaian women's and girls' rights and ensure sustainability of the women's movement in Ghana.

“Women's rights are human rights. If we want to maximize the impact of our development and political actions and help eradicate poverty, we must passionately defend the rights of women and girls so they can participate fully in society. This is what Women's Voice and Leadership – Ghana is all about”, said High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, Dr. Heather Cameron.

“This initiative recognizes the leadership and tenacity that women's rights organizations have demonstrated over decades in the fight for gender equality. Women's Voice and Leadership will support Ghanaian women's rights organizations to strengthen their work on the ground to transform unequal power relations and entrenched harmful social norms, thus accelerating the realization of the fundamental rights of women and girls,” said Saadya Hamdani, Director Gender Equality, Plan International Canada.

The Women's Voice and Leadership initiative was launched in 2017.

---Daily Guide