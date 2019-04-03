Ministry Consulting On 'Dumsor' Timetable [Audio]

The PRO of the Energy Ministry Nana Damoah has said consultations are being made on whether or not to release a timetable for load shedding.

This follows pressure from consumers and the opposition parties and following the recent erratic supply of power.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM Wednesday, Nana Damoah said the Ministry is consulting with the “Power Distribution Services (PDS) and all relevant stakeholders.”

“We are consulting with them to make sure the right thing is done,” he told host Daniel Dadzie.

Mr. Damoah said when load is being shed, it is done between the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the PDS so they should have the raw data.

So the Ministry is “consulting with them on what the challenges are at that point and we will inform the people of Ghana at the relevant point,” he stated.

—Myjoyonline