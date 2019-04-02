NPP Alliance Of Drivers Ghana Embark On Nationwide Tour

General Secretary, Mr. George Baffour Owusu Afriyie (first from left) and National Organiser of AD-G, Ismail M. Usman, (fifth from right) with some executives of the Upper East Regional branch of the NPP and members of AD-G.

National executives of pro-NPP drivers’ union, Alliance of Drivers Ghana, have embarked on a national tour to expand the interests and activities of the union across the length and breadth of the country.

National organizer of the union, Mr. Ismail Osman, and the general secretary, Mr. George Baffour Owusu Afriyie, visited the Greater Accra, Upper West, Upper East, Northern and Eastern regions, where they met with members of the union to discuss pertinent issues that affect the well-being of their members.

Alliance of Drivers Ghana, is a transport union with strong sympathies towards the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). The main objective of the union is to contribute to the political fortunes of the ruling party by galvanizing support among drivers at the local levels throughout the country. The union presently boasts of 7,000 card bearing members.

According to the national organizer, Mr. Ismail Osman, the national tour and reorganization exercise proved useful because he and his colleagues had fruitful discussions with the drivers on measures they can adopt to help in making NPP the preferred political party to maintain power after the next general elections.

He told reporters after the tour that the national executives also had the opportunity of getting to know some of the problems drivers face in their daily operations at all the major lorry terminals in the regional and district capitals.

He revealed that the major problem of the members is a feeling of neglect by the authorities of the NPP, especially at the municipal, metropolitan and district assemblies (MMDAs). “Our members complain that they have not been assigned spaces to operate at most lorry terminals across the country and this is negatively impacting on their daily operations,” he said.

Members of Alliance of Drivers Ghana are not happy that other transport unions have received spaces to operate without any hindrance and yet they are struggling to find space although they had applied for and received the required permits to operate. In most cases, some of their permits are up for renewals when they have not even worked for a day.

“In as much as we are not calling for preferential treatment, we believe that we should equally be treated as Ghanaians who played a critical role in helping the NPP to win the last elections and we deserve to be given the opportunity to work,” Mr. Osman said.

He called on the drivers to exercise restraint since the national executives of ADG will discuss their grievances with the appropriate authorities to find lasting and beneficial solutions.

“We also advised our drivers to regularly drive safely and obey all traffic regulations to avoid unnecessary road accidents that claim so many precious lives that could have helped to develop our nation” he concluded.