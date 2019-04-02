Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Apr 2, 2019

Ryanair One Of Europe's Top Polluters—EU Data Suggests

Staff Writer
Ryanair One Of Europe's Top Polluters—EU Data Suggests

Pollution from airlines has risen by about two-thirds since 2005 and forecasts say it will keep increasing as flying becomes more affordable. At this rate, the industry will become the biggest carbon emitter within three decades.

The International Civil Aviation Organization recently made moves to address the situation by adopting self-policing rules, calling for offsetting any carbon increases by planting trees or investing in cleaner technologies.

However, critics of the plan said offsets have been tried before and do not work, partially because they are hard to police.

Ryanair reported its first quarterly loss since March 2014 in the final three months of last year, saying that "excess winter capacity in Europe" had hit trading.

—BBC

TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

1 hour ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line