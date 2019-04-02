The King's Choice; A Memoir Of A 'Kayayoo' Turned Philanthropist

Stacy Amewoyi

The memoir captures the beginnings of a beautiful girl, who only saw her mother a couple of times her whole life but that of her father; never. She grew at the mercies of a great-grandmother who only had dimmed eyes together with family members who saw her as nothing but waste.

From the sales of ‘ayigbe’ toffee, kerosene and tea, she moved on to become a fighter at school which certainly led her to some suspensions. Next she became a ‘kayayoo’ at the Kaneshie market, then a dancer who later became a ‘ghost’.

The bitter sweet chapters detailing the sorrows, pain and gain will not only trap the reader’s attention but will enlighten him as to how to treat the orphan, homeless, needy and human as a being.

The experience of selling at a young age especially being a female, roaming in a huge place as a market, together as a dancer and as to how she became a ‘ghost’ is a mystery the King’s Choice can only unravel.

The book carries the life of an orphan who has seen all the brutalities of men especially that of family members and even those through her own sweat; given a glimpse of life.

The King’s Choice is soon to reach a bookshop near you but is available now on amazon, eBook and Alibris.

—Myjoyonline