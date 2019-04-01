Rawlings Gives To Street Beggar

Former President Jerry John Rawlings gave hope to a physically-challenged street beggar when he donated an undisclosed sum to him. The money is meant to cater to Emmanuel Ofoe’s daughter’s graduation as a hairdresser.

Mr. Ofoe who rides in a rickety custom-made wheelchair with a CD number plate at the Kawukudi junction in Kanda, a suburb of Accra slipped a note detailing his predicament to the former President in traffic earlier last week.

In his note informed the former President of the challenge he had in supporting his daughter who had completed training as a hairdresser in Ada, to graduate.

Little did he know that there was hope on the horizon. Excited after the donation at the former President’s office, he expressed gratitude for the generosity.

Mr. Ofoe said that the money will go to pay for the graduation fee as well as a decent reception for the family and friends who grace the ceremony.

According to him, he had been ‘stationed’ at Kawukudi for about 10 years.

Emotional Mr. Ofoe disclosed that he became physically-challenged at the age of six after he fell sick and later developed a neurological side effect which could not be treated.

Charismatic former President Rawlings has a warm relationship with hawkers at the Kawukudi junction.

One groundnut seller who persistently dropped a little bag of groundnuts into his car now sells minerals and chilled water from a freezer donated by Mr. Rawlings’ office.

Another young lady who was found selling to raise funds to continue her education has been sponsored to go back to school.

---Myjoyonline