No Foul Play Suspected As Girl 13 Hangs Herself

The Nsuta Police Commander DSP Charles Attuah, in the Ashanti region, has revealed that a 13-year-old girl, and a class 6 Pupil of the Nsuta Roman Catholic Basic School, Abigail Akrugu, who was found dead in the early hours on Monday, March 25, 2019, personally committed suicide by hanging herself without any foul play.

Briefing the press on Thursday, March 28, DSP Attuah said the police had a distress call from the Sekyere Central District Health Director, Mr. Danso, around 6.30am that his Nightwatchman has informed him that somebody has hanged herself on a cashew tree just behind the health directorate office building.

He said the police quickly moved to the scene and after the preliminary investigation, removed the body and together with some family members, sent the body to the Mampong Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy..

The Police Commander said on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the presence of the police and some family members, a pathologist from the Okomfo Anokye Teaching HOSPITAL conducted an autopsy.

He said the report confirmed that the deceased committed suicide by hanging and there was no suspected foul play.

Besides, the report said the deceased was some few weeks pregnant and attempted to abort the foetus by taking a drug but was not successful.

When contacted, Madam Felicia Lasibine, the mother of the deceased with six children, two girls and four boys corroborated the police account of the incident.

Narrating the issues, she said on Sunday, March 24, 2019, the family together with the deceased went to church and after the service, they all came home.

She said the deceased prepared soup for the evening meal after which she took her younger sister to the nearby house to watch television.

She said after keeping so long, the father sent for her but she was reluctant to come home. She said when finally she responded and came home, the father reprimanded her.

She became offended and angrily left home and that was the last time they saw her until the next morning they heard about her death at a nearby place.

The mother, heartbroken, said she could not really understand why her daughter committed suicide.

The deceased has since been buried at the Nsuta Public Cemetery.