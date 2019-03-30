It's Not Enough To Have Feathers; You Must Dare To Fly!

I stand amazing watching the sunset. With this beautiful view was a beautiful bird flying unapologetically . I began to question myself if whether I am doing exactly what the bird is doing.

Quickly, I remembered the wise sayings of Guillaume Apollinaire which goes this way;

“Come to the edge,” he said.

“We are afraid!”,they said.

“Come to the edge,” he said.

“we can't, we will fall!” they said

“Come to the edge,” he said.

And so they came,

And he pushed them.

And they flew.

I then asked myself what is holding most of us back from flying. It is that we are very comfortable with our branches and cages that society has created to hijack our way of thinking?

Because growing up, I haven't seen birds struggling to fly. Similarly, I haven't witnessed fishes struggling to swim. But why are humans still finding it difficult to pursue what they are destined for?

I got to know all our problems boils down to fear.

My message to you is that;

Fear will only weaken and paralyze you. If you let it, it can grow worse and worse every until there is nothing left of you but a shell of yourself.

Listen to your inner voice and go with it. Some people may call you crazy, but some may even think you are a legend. There are people who are looking up to you. Don’t let your future self down. Have Courage and faith in whatever you do!

I believe in you.

It is well

Author: Tsifodze Ernest

