Nana Addo Should Be Given More Than Two Terms For Passage Of RTI Bill

Corruption is a global canker against the speedy development of any nation, and as such, any country which has not been able to develop any antidote to it has seen a fast pace of deterioration of its development as compared to others which have laid a firm grip of its fight.

A very good example is how successful Rwanda is fast moving through the strong tornado against development after its zealous quest to fight the corruption canker in its society.

As such, if Ghana ever desires to be lifted out of this dungeon of underdevelopment after sixty-two (62) years of wandering through the stormy desert of the snail pace of development then the nation and its entire citizens have to promote, place and support policies that will give corruption a fright.

And thus the very reason why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, the leader of this New Patriotic Party (NPP) led government should be given more than two terms to get Ghana to the promise land because all he has done from the inception of his rein is to do his best to place in policies that scare corruption even from a dreamer of it, with the latest addition being the passage of the Right To Information (RTI) Bill under his tenure of his office, a very risky venture of a policy which an angel wouldn't even risk with his/her political career; which because of the risky nature of the passage of such a Bill had been one of the major reasons why the Bill had had to run in circles for the past twenty (20) years in parliament under the previous governments till its passage on Tuesday, 26th March, 2019, after its draft in 1999.

Note, aside the passage of the RTI Bill, other corruption life span threatening policies and actions that have been allowed their growth by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo have been the Parliamentary Committee Probings, Commission of Inquiry, setup of an Office of a Special Prosecutor and others. And these all give a firm conviction that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has the fight against corruption at heart, and perhaps a very reason why he should be given more than two terms if we as citizens of Ghana find it as an obligation and an obsession to get this country developed quickly.

Hhhmm, may God be praised always

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

Member, Critical Thinkers International (CTI)