Frederick Tahiru Targets NPP Savannah Regional Organizer Post

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy” - Martin Luther King Jnr.

Through thick and thin; I have been with you. In the trenches; I went and stood with you. In the hinterlands, I was there and went with you. In the most challenging moments of our time in opposition, I didn’t take a back seat but held the fort and front line of the NPP in the battlefield.

This is not the time for me; to give a litany of all that I had to do for our party and it’s youth; but an opportunity to humbly tell you, that what lies ahead of us yet undone, far more outweighs what we have already accomplished as a party.

A wise one once told me, to move fast you have to move alone; but to get far, you must move together with others. Let us move together for our collective prosperity.

It is on this score; that I humbly wish to seize this opportunity to officially inform you of my intent to contest for the Savannah Regional Organizer position of the New Patriotic Party when the time comes.

I promise to hold in high esteem, the ideals and vision of the NPP for our continuous stay in power!

The organization of party faithfuls, logistics and the necessary others, remain one of the pivots around which the survival of the NPP revolves. I am optimistic, that The NPP, come, December 2020, shall grab the majority of the seats in Savanah Region and that journey heavily hinges around who leads the operations of the party in the Region.

We’ve done it before, let us do it again and we will do it again.

NPP, Eshie Raddo, Raddo Raddo!!!

Signed.

Fredrick Tahiru

Regional Organizer Hopeful (Savannah Region)