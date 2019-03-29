Report Police Officers Who Misconduct Themselves —Commander

The Airport District Police Commander has advised the public to report police officers who misconducts themselves in the course of their duty to the district and regional commanders.

“Sometimes police officers conduct themselves as if they know all, meanwhile a good number of members of the public are educated and well aware of their rights. The police, in that regard, are not above the law,” Superintendent Eric Asamoah Asiedu said.

He said this during a social auditing engagement in Accra, organised by the La-Dadekotopon Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), on the theme, ‘Citizens for Transparency and Accountability.’

Airport District Police Commander noted that police officers found engaging in illegal or unlawful activities should be reported to the appropriate police commands or the Professional Standard Bureau of the Ghana Police Service for measures to be taken against them.

Evelyn Gyimah, a representative from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, speaking on noise making and its infringement on the rights of the citizenry, said the Commission was collaborating with the Environmental Protection Agency to curb the menace.

Gloria Kudo, the NCCE La-Dadekotopon Municipal Director, said the auditing engagement was to enable members of the La Community to own the developmental projects in the area.

The engagement, she said, was also to provide a platform for the community to meet and interact with duty bearers in order to contribute to policymaking.

She noted that even though the NCCE had started embarking on anti-corruption campaigns it was also necessary to provide a platform for duty bearers to educate members of the community on the issue.

Some of the participants identified drug abuse, especially tramadol addiction by the youth, gaming among minors, indiscipline among drivers and lack of traffic wardens, zebra crossings, and drains as some of the challenges the community faces.

Other issues raised were why the Motor Traffic and Transport Department allows rickety cars to ply the roads and why the police handled criminal cases involving police officers lightly.

—GNA