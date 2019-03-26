Roads Minister Under Fire Over Abandoned Mahama Projects

A livid Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole-Bamboi Constituency, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana has taken on the Minister of Roads and Highways Mr. Amoako Atta and the NPP government for abandoning road projects in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

At a heated session of Parliament on Friday 22nd, March 2019, the MP for Bole- Bamboi asked the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Amoako Atta, if he is aware a portion of the Dakurpe Kabilma road has been washed away resulting in the death of three young men. The MP also asked how much the contractor has been paid and when he will go back to work.

The Minister said work on the Dakurpe Kabilma road in the Bole District started on 6th May 2016 and was expected to complete on 6th May 2017.

The Minister accepted that work on the Dakurpe Kabilma has stalled and one of the reasons he gave was that the contractor has not been fully paid.

This made the MP for Bole-Bamboi to stand on his feet a number of times to ask to follow up questions. The MP kept asking how much the contractor has been paid since 2017 but the Minister said over 75%of the money has been paid and so the contractor has no reason to abandon the project.

Speaking in an interview monitored by Thepressradio.com, the MP for Bole- Bamboi Alhaji Yusif Sulemana said he would be relentless in fighting for development in his constituency. He accused the NPP government of abandoning numerous projects started by the NDC government under John Dramani Mahama.

Touching on water issues in Bole, the MP said the DCE for Bole Madam Veronica Alele Heming came for the Savannah regional ministerial vetting, and personally told he the MP that, they need to change the Bole water project from the current ownership to the Ghana water company and they met with the Managing Director of the Ghana water company Dr. Braimah Clifford and he told them to write officially to his office.