We Can't Promise Heaven-Road - Safety Commission

The Director of planning for road safety commission, David Osafo Adenteng has said that the road safety commission cannot promise Ghanaians Heaven but they are trying their best to put measures in place to curb road accidents on our roads.

According to him, people need to be sanctioned properly for proper law enforcement for road usage.

In an interview with Radio XYZ, Mr.David made it clear that what Ghana is experiencing is not new and that it is common in most part of the world.

He, however, believes that there is always a time for everything and this is the time for proper enforcement of road usage laws. He also mentioned that Ghanaians always wait for the worse to happen before action is taken.

He, therefore, believes that with the recent happening on our roads, Government has seen the need for measures to be taken.

The commission with the help of the government has taken measures to educate and enforce road safety laws.