Awake Water Donates Mechanised Boreholes, Polytanks To Communities [Video]

As part of this year’s World Water Day celebration, Awake purified drinking water has donated merchanised boreholes and polytanks to two communities, Awutu Ayensuako and Okwamapa in the Central Region.

The company indicated that they were touched by a documentary which was aired on GTV station about how the inhabitants of the two communities were lacking potable water for several years and were depending solely on River Ayensu at its source of water.

According to Isaac Adjei, the company’s Director, they decided to upgrade the existing boreholes in the said communities together with big storage tanks which store over 10,000 liters of water.

“We have outsourced an engineer and paid him fully to supervise the projects for an estimated period of three weeks”, he explained.

He added that this has been made possible by the kind courtesy of customer and commitment exhibited by Ghanaians.

“For every bottle of Awake Mineral Water purchased, the company donates one pesewa to the cardiothoracic Center of the Korle-Bu hospital. The quarterly donation is aimed at paying for the medical bills of patients at the Center who require financial support to fully pay for their surgery or treatment," he stressed.