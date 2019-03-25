Hon. Aye Neglects Bad Roads Of Ayensuano Constituency While Constituents Suffer

The entire road network of the Ayensuano Constituency is so bad that commercial and economic activities in the area have been reduced to the barest minimum, making it one of the poorest and most deprived areas in the Eastern region.

And this has become the sad situation of the constituency when its Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Samuel Ayeh Paye is currently the chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Road and Transport.

The road network of Ayensuano is entirely very bad with that of its communities such as Alafia, Apau Wawase, Adimadim, Kofi Pare, Store Ano, Anum Apapam, Anafaso, Amanase, Kraboa,Ayuu and others being worse. The situation is so bizarre that commercial vehicles are reluctant to ply the routes in the constituency, so commercial motorbikes are now rather being used to convey dead bodies to mortuaries, and the sick and pregnant women in labour from the health centers in the area to referral hospitals out Ayensuano. Moreover, since there are no bridges over the Kua River in the constituency when the river overflows, it becomes impossible for teachers and school children at the other side of the river to attend school, and it also deters farmers, health workers, traders and others from embarking on their respective economic activities. The above has also influenced government workers such as health workers, teachers and others with refusing posting to the area.

Aside Hon. Samuel Ayeh Paye being the current Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Road and Transport, he has also been MP of the Ayensuano Constituency since 2008, but due to his weak lobbying skills, incompetency and corrupt nature, the roads in the area have been left unattended to for a long time and thus their current deathtrap, sad, disgraceful, and worrying state.

Again, aside Hon. Ayeh's incompetency and corrupt nature being causative factors for the deplorable state of the roads, his lack of affection for the constituents, constituency and their entire development has also deterred him from releasing his Grader and Backhoe for the level and maintenance of the roads in the area despite the continuous plea with him by the constituents and stakeholders for their use.

By Ob3diahene Nana Nyamey3