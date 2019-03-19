Christian Professionals Should Be Representatives Of Christ—Church Of Pentecost

Christian professionals have been urged to allow their faith to manifest in their professional lives in order to help shape society. "As Christians, your faith must reflect in your daily and professional lives, anything less than that is not Christianity"

A board member of the Public Utility Regulation Commission (PURC), Mr. Ishmael Edjekumhene made the call while addressing the Madina Area Church of Pentecost Professional Ladies (PPL) during a seminar at Dome a suburb of Accra.

"Every Christian is an ambassador for Christ. As an ambassador, your core mandate is to fight for the interest of your brand. Ghana’s ambassador in a country will not be promoting the interest of another country but the interest of Ghana. Being a Christian is no different as you have to promote the interest of Christ. As professional ladies, you should let Christ magnify in your life".

The programme was under the theme "possessing the nation via our Professions ".

Mr. Edjeikumhene who is also an Elder of the Church of Pentecost commended, the Madina Area executives and the Madina Pentecost Professional Lady’s executives for putting together such a wonderful seminar to impact professional of various fields.

Delivering a paper on professional excellence, Professor Mary Boadu, Director of Radiological and Medical Sciences Research Institute of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, encouraged members of the Pentecost Professional ladies to stop thinking that a Christian professional lady cannot achieve professional excellence.

She further indicated that in order to attain professional excellence there are some key thematic areas to focus on. These areas according to Prof. Boadu include capacity building, believing in your ability, having the passion, regular practice, being courageous and being focused.

"In order to achieve professional excellence, you should also possess some soft skills such as taking responsibility, being teachable, ability to work in a team and being flexible. This is not to say that you have to compromise on standards she added".

The professor said in order to open the door of professional excellence you must have three keys which are, one must have the vision key, the value key, and the character key. All these three keys combined will open the door according to Prof. Boadu.

The Founder and Executive Director of Speakwrite, Miss Helena Awuah-Amoako who was part of the speakers touched on the importance of literacy as a tool for evangelism. She stated that the church will do away with a lot of challenges if many of its members could read and write. "If you can read and understand the scripture, it will be very difficult for others to deceive you on what the scripture says".

She also added that literacy is the heartbeat of Christ as it is the fasters way of expanding the gospel business. "We cannot possess the nation if a majority of the people cannot read, write and understand what is being written or said to them".

Literacy is not limited to the ability to read and write the English language. You can be literate in both international and local languages. These include French, Spanish, Twi, Kasin, Ga, Hausa and many other languages she explained

Other dignitaries present where the former presiding elder, Eder Owura Sarfo, current presiding elder, Elder Evans Ayim, Mrs. Jennet Ahenkra, PPL Madina Area Leader and her Executives, Mrs. Charlotte Amegatcher, Area Women Ministry and her Executives, Mrs. Mary Tobbin Osei and Mrs. Lydia Hayford, Municipal Secretary(GNAT) for Yilo Krobo Somanya District.