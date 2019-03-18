Bawumia Urges Ghanaian Businesses To Court Indian Firms Strategically

Vice Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has encouraged Ghanaian and African businesses to form concrete engagements and business partnerships in key strategic areas with their Indian counterparts.

He made the call on March 17, 2019, in New Delhi, India, where he was the guest of honour at the 14th CII-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership.

The Conclave brought together over 500 delegates, including 33 ministers and heads of governments of 41 African countries.

Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaian and African businesses that “let our conversation about the future move outside old boxes of doing business, and old government-business engagements.”

Commenting on his message at the Conclave, the vice president indicated that “I outlined the game changing strategies being implemented by government to formalise the Ghanaian economy, lower the cost of doing business, cut down bureaucratic bottlenecks, and make Ghana the destination of choice for investment.”

He admonished that “together, let us push hard so we can improve the lives of ordinary citizens in India and Africa so that they too will realise that these industry conversations are also beneficial to them in the long run.”

---Daily Guide