26 minutes ago

Kofi Bentil Pooh-Poohed On Law On Party Militia

Photo: Delta Forces is a pro-NPP militia group notorious for unleasing violence
Photo: Delta Forces is a pro-NPP militia group notorious for unleasing violence

Kofi Bentil disagrees with the President’s directive for a new bill on vigilantism.

He said treating political violence as purely a criminal issue and enforcing the law is vital to addressing the menace .

“It may look very simple but honestly this is the only way out of it”, he said on Joy FM’s Newsnight programme, Thursday.

He also pooh-pooed on the President’s earlier proposal for an NPP-NDC meeting over political vigilantism. He said it will “have no effect on what vigilantes do”.

The policy expert wondered how the NPP and NDC could disband a group which they have both denied forming or controlling.

While the expected legislative addition may be received well on other quarters, governance experts have had cause to worry about the culture of implementation in Ghana.

The police have been criticised for not doing enough to enforce laws.

