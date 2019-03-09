Ayawaso Victim Begs For Justice

One of the victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, Yaro Ishau is crying for justice.

Ishau, who was the last victim to testify before the Justice Emile Short Commission was obviously in excruciating pain when the Commissioners visited him at the 37 Military Hospital on Friday to round up its public hearing.

The Commissioners visited the victim at the hospital because he could not appear at the Osu Castle, where the public hearings were held.

Yaro in a vehicle after being shot on the election day

Yaro who broke down as he narrated how he was shot in the leg said he was taken to the Legon Hospital in an unconscious state.

He said he was in the area as an observer.

Yaro shed tears while testifying before the Commission

The professional footballer said he wants justice as the shooter has crippled him from fending for his family.

“I have a family, wife and children. Now my business is not going on well. How do I care for my family now? As this committee completes sitting, justice must be done. I mean, I want justice. My doctors are doing very well but I am having sleepiness nights. I used to cry like a baby because I went to support my candidate. Someone who is outside enjoying just destroyed my life. I am thinking of my mum, dad and other sisters I used to support. I am begging this commission that justice must be done.”

Medical officials at the 37 Military Hospital have established that the victim was hit by a high-velocity weapon.

They also told the Commissioners that a bullet was stuck in the victim's leg and will require that, he is hospitalized for about three months.

'Nothing will be compromised, expect a balanced report' – Short C’ssion

Meanwhile, the Justice Emile Short Commission has promised to present a balanced report to President Akufo-Addo as it inches closer to finalizing its works.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Kofi Abotsi said the Commission will work with no form of bias and handle all testimonies and evidence adduced before it on fairgrounds.

The Emile Short Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence ended its public sittings on Friday after it extended its deadline by a day.

Speaking to the media after the end of sitting, Mr. Abotsi was optimistic that the findings of the Commission’s work will serve its intended purpose.

“The testimonies that we have will carefully be reviewed and the report that will be presented to the President will reflect in a balanced way to the evidences gathered. So nothing is going to be compromised. I can assure anyone who is a skeptic that this commission is going to deliver a report that reflects the facts and evidence presented before it. We do hope that, in the end we will deliver a report and provide [meaningful] recommendations, he said.

