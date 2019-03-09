Don't Dare Attack Joy News' Manasseh Azure—Minority Warns Gov't

The documentary has come as a shock to the nation, especially at a time when President Akufo-Addo has himself tasked the two leading political parties – NPP and NDC – to meet and find a solution to the party militia menace in the country.

Aside from calling for protection for Awuni, the Minority in Parliament are also calling for the immediate resignation of the President saying he has “lost all moral right” to occupy the highest office of the land.

But the government has rejected that also.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who is also MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi denied among other things that the young men and women who converge at the Castle thrice a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday – are a militia group under training.

He added that describing the Castle as a security zone as was done by Manasseh in his documentary, is upsetting.

“The narrative in Manasseh’s promotion, in particular, that connotes the Castle, Osu, as a “Security Zone”, which is being used to train militia and vigilantes, is most worrying,” the Minister said.

“Indeed, if this group was still operating from the Castle, wouldn’t the Commission of Inquiry currently looking into the events at the Ayawaso West Wuogon election have noticed them by now,” he queried.

