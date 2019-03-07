Sandra Opoku Appointed First Female Director Of Port For Tema Harbour

Ghana’s Port and Maritime industry has made history following the appointment of Mrs Sandra Opoku as Director of Ports for the Tema Habour under the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

The appointment by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday 4, 2019 will go down in history as the first time a female has been appointed to occupy that sensitive position.

Until her appointment Sandra Opoku was the General Manager of the in-charge of Legal Affairs of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

She now becomes the acting Director of The Port of Tema, Ghana's largest commercial Port.

Mrs. Opoku was employed lawyer for the state-run organisation in 2003.

Barely a year later she was admitted into the International Maritime Law Institute in Malta in 2004 and graduating with Masters in International Maritime Law.

Prior to serving as General Manager of Legal Affairs of GPHA, she held positions including GPHA’s General Manager in-charge of Administration, Legal Manager and Board Secretary of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com