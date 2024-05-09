Uber Eats set to launch food delivery service in Ghana

Uber has announced that it is launching its food delivery service Uber Eats in Ghana, allowing customers in the country to order meals from local restaurants for delivery.

Uber Eats was first launched internationally in 2014 by Uber and has rapidly expanded globally.

Ghana will now become one of the latest countries where Uber offers the popular on-demand food delivery option through its smartphone app.

Customers in Accra will see a new "Food" tab added to the Uber app, allowing them to browse menus from participating restaurants.

They can then place food orders for immediate delivery by Uber's fleet of driver/rider-partners.

Payment for the meals is completed through the Uber Payments system within the app.

On its Ghana Uber Eats website page, the company states "Ordering meals for delivery is just the beginning with Uber Eats."

It encourages Ghanaians to "Stay tuned for more ways to support your favorite local restaurants."

A notice on the site reads "We're coming soon. We are always expanding the area we cover. Please check back in the future."

This comes as Glovo, a delivery website prepares to leave the country by May 10, 2024, at 10 PM.