The 5 Most Visited Countries In Africa

By Modern Ghana
1. Streets of Marrakech, Morocco

Morocco sits as the Most Visited Country in Africa, with over 12 million tourist visitors in 2018, an 8.2% increase from the previous years. The enchanting markets, red-coloured buildings, beautiful oriental palaces and mosques, and vibrant local markets are what make tourists flood the country annually.

There's also the hypnotizing red sands of the desert which make it feel like a Dubai in Africa. Top cities for tourists are Marrakech, Casablanca, and Agadir.

2. South Africa

37201913616 tcnxjbum22 k5fri k n 7t2h0 m g j1mix

One&Only Cape Town in Cape Town Central, South Africa

SA Tourism’s analytics indicate that 8.6 million international tourists have visited South Africa this year. indicate a 1.7% growth compared to last year’s figures. Basically, South Africa has retained position as one of the top countries for many years receiving a steady stream of tourists though there has been recession, Cape Town's water problem and some restricting visa requirements. However, South Africa has some of the most beautiful cities in Africa, with lots of exciting activities.

3. Tunisia

37201913616 e4x274f8rq l5hsk k n 8v331 m g kgo3a

Star W ars set in Tunisia [Shutterstock]

Another North African country makes the list with 5.72 million visitors in 2016. Tunisia has beautiful cities with modern office buildings in narrow streets and whitewashed storey houses with blue windows and doors. Its cities will have you reminiscing about the islands of Greece or Andalusia in Spain.

4. Egypt

37201913616 scnwjatl22 8ds2w k n jivup m g 8s0wl

Pyramids of Egypt

Egypt with its historical pyramids and magnificent airports that greet you when you arrive comes in fourth with 5.26 million visitors in 2016.

5. Zimbabwe

37201913616 scnwjatm22 uypcs k n ferrm m g tow63

Wamuyu and Dos with friends at Victoria Falls [Throttle adventures]

Also, according to the African Development Bank Group, Zimbabwe received a little over 2 million visitors in 2016. The country is home to one side of the famous Victoria Falls, which definitely attracts admirers from home and abroad.

Source: Pulse Nigeria

